Messenger of Court demolishes alleged fraudsters’ houses along Amalinda Road in Suncrest Park

By Melissa Makoto

The Messenger of Court yesterday demolished three houses belonging to suspected fraudsters who allegedly swindled home-seekers of thousands of dollars through selling them stands along Amalinda Road in Suncrest Park, which belongs to Crest Breeders International.

Liberty Mutanga, Emmanuel Chabata and Michael Mutandwa’s houses were destroyed after Crest Breeders obtained a court order against them.

Officials who demolished the houses said the order obtained by Crest Breeders stipulated that anyone claiming occupation of its land through Mutanga, Chabata and Mutandwa be evicted from the stands at Suncrest Park.

“This is, therefore, to authorise and require you to put the said plaintiff in possession of the said premises by removing from the property the said defendants and to cause to be levied from the property of the said defendant the said sums set out in the margin hereof together with your costs of this ejectment, and to pay the said sum to the said plaintiff, for which this shall be your warrant,” read the warrant of ejectment.

The Messenger of Court said he recovered $1 861 worth of US dollars and bond notes, R1 350, three Samsung phones, a tablet and a Mercedes Benz E320 from Mutandwa after he was arrested on Tuesday.

The development comes as Government has started ratcheting pressure on land barons to stop the sprouting of illegal settlements in different parts of the country. The Herald