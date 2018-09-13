Hyena in locked hut at midnight sparks terror

By Walter Mswazie

SHOCK and fear gripped a Gutu family in Masvingo province when they stumbled upon a hyena in one of the locked huts at their homestead in the dead of the night.

After the discovery, one of the villagers reportedly gathered courage and drove a sharp object into the mouth of the wild animal, killing it.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo could neither confirm nor deny the incident saying he was yet to get a report from their Masvingo office.

“I am yet to get the report from Masvingo. I cannot comment before receiving a report of what exactly transpired,” said Mr Farawo.