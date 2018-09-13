Headmaster jailed 15yrs for raping pupil

By Shamiso Dzingire

A headmaster at Makumbe Primary School in Domboshawa was yesterday sentenced to an effective 15 years in jail for raping a 13-year-old pupil at his school. Harare magistrate Morgan Nemadire initially sentenced Silas Chitate, 56, to 18 years in jail.

However, Nemadire suspended 3 years for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Passing the sentence, Nemadire said the juvenile’s guardians trusted Chitate and he breached that trust, adding that he robbed the girl of her innocence.

“It is the duty of the court to protect the victim,” Nemadire said before handing down the sentence.

Prosecuting, Ephraim Zinyandu said on June 22 this year around late hours, the girl was in the company of other students when they arrived at school from Marondera where they had gone for sports.

Zinyandu said Chitate started to escort the students to their respective homesteads on foot.

And when they reached the children’s home where the juvenile resides, they found the gate locked.

Zinyandu told the court that Chitate persuaded the complainant to go with him to his homestead and she agreed.

Upon entering accused person’s house, the court heard, Chitate gave the girl two blankets and retired to the dining room.

“The accused person went to his bedroom and switched off the lights in the dining room.

“During the night, the complainant was awakened by the accused person who had pressed down her neck and the other hand was tightly gripping complainant’s left leg,” Zinyandu said adding that Chitate proceeded to rape the juvenile once.

The following morning, Chitate informed the girl that he would inform her guardians where she had spent the night.

The court heard that the girl narrated her ordeal to her sister.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Chitate’s arrest. DailyNews