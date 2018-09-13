Guard torments ex-employer

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A GUARDIAN Security official has applied for a peace order against a former employee who is allegedly harassing him over an unpaid salary of $500 which accumulated over two months.

Mr Stanslaus Chambururuka, who is based at the Gwanda branch, said Progress Ngwenya was constantly insulting and threatening him over her unpaid salary.

He told the court that the matter was being handled by their head office in Harare.

“Ngwenya is my former subordinate as I was her supervisor during the time she worked for the company but her employment has since been terminated. Soon after her contract was terminated, she started coming after me and harassing me over her unpaid salary.

“She is constantly insulting and threatening me. She calls me to harass me and also sends messages insulting me. Her matter is being dealt with by my superiors in Harare and I don’t know why she is attacking me,” he said.

Mr Chambururuka begged the court to warn Ngwenya against insulting or threatening him or visiting his work place.

Ngwenya did not deny harassing Mr Chambururuka but explained that she was doing it as she wanted her outstanding salary.

She said she had worked for the company for three months from January to March and had not received her pay for two months.