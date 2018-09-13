Fake CIOs claim gold from police station, arrested

By Whinsley Masara

POLICE have arrested two men from Kwekwe for impersonating officers from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and demanding all the gold ore that was kept as an exhibit at West Nicholson Police Station in Matabeleland South.

The suspects, Elvis Matsikidze (37) and Shepherd Tafirenyika (28), both of Redcliff suburb, approached officers at West Nicholson Police Station and requested manpower to evict a group of panners from West Nicholson Youth in Mining at a certain mine in the area.

Matabeleland South Provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“We have arrested two suspects who were pretending to be CIO officers. The pair is assisting police with investigations and is facing charges of impersonating security officers.

“The suspects arrived at the police station on Sunday afternoon and identified themselves as officers from the CIO based in Harare,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the suspects approached some officers and requested manpower to go and evict a group of panners by the name, West Nicholson Youth in Mining.

“Police officers, however, referred them to the Gwanda Minerals and Border Control Unit and they left.

“On Tuesday, the suspects returned with a different story, this time demanding all the gold ore that was kept at the station as an exhibit.

They claimed it belonged to them which prompted police to become suspicious. Upon interrogation, the duo failed to produce work identity particulars, leading to their arrest,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said cases of impersonators of police or other security officers duping the public of their valuables were becoming a cause for concern.

He urged the public to request identification from police officers who approach them, saying if a security officer fails to produce identification, the public should request to go with them to the nearest police station in order to verify their identity. The Chronicle.