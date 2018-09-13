CAPS win battle of PSL bosses

By Ngqwele Dube

CHICKEN INN’S remote hopes of winning the Castle Lager Premiership title were dealt a severe blow at Luveve yesterday after they crashed at the hands of CAPS United.

The two teams are led by the league’s top bosses, Farai Jere, who is the PSL chairman and Lifa Ncube, who is the Gamecocks leader.

CAPS United were awarded a penalty five minutes into the game by referee Nkosana Nduna after defender Last Sithole and forward Wisdom Mutasa clashed.

Veteran Joel Ngodzo stepped up to convert the spot kick.

The early goal disoriented the home side and CAPS United piled the pressure and were rewarded in the 43rd minute when Passmore Bernard failed to clear the ball and was dispossessed inside his box.

Although goalkeeper Pride Zendera blocked the first attempt, he could do nothing to stop Mutasa from slotting in the rebound.

It was his second goal in as many matches.

The hosts came back a rejuvenated side, in the second half, but only had one goal to show for it in the 55th minute when Obriel Chirinda laid a pass to the advancing Innocent Mucheneka who beat goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba.

Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas was irked by the decision by the referee to give the Green Machine a penalty.

“It was a game of two halves, with CAPS playing better than us in the first half while we came back stronger in the second half,” said Antipas.

“We had the chance to get a draw or even win the match, but if you waste chances then you don’t win games.