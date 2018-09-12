Upbeat Highlanders invade Rusape

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

UPBEAT Highlanders invade Makoni district for a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Mutare City Rovers at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape this afternoon, hoping that fatigue and complacency won’t affect the players.

Bosso travelled with 25 players as a precautionary measure because after the Mutare City game, they will embark on another long trip to take on ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

The Mutare City encounter comes a few days after Bosso’s demolition act at Barbourfields Stadium where they totally outclassed and outsmarted Dynamos 3-0 in a high adrenaline show on Sunday. While Highlanders embarked on the 511km journey to Rusape yesterday, Dynamos were given an extra day to rest before hosting Chapungu at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

“The next games come soon after our taxing game against Dynamos, which everyone will agree that the boys put in all they had not to lose for the fans and we applaud them. We have a game on Wednesday (today) against Mutare City and there’s no time to prepare for it. After the Mutare City match we go to Kariba and won’t have time to return home to prepare for that encounter at Nyamhunga Stadium,” said Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu.

“It’s very taxing on our boys; our training schedules won’t be normal ones as a result and I appeal to our fans to support us in spirit because the boys might be tired due to the long journeys and the results might not necessarily be what we want, but we still want the same results as we posted against Dynamos.”

Highlanders will be hoping to complete a double over Mutare City after a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at Barbourfields.

While Bosso will be away, a potentially explosive encounter is on the cards at Luveve Stadium where championship dark horses Chicken Inn take on Caps United.

Champions and table toppers FC Platinum are in Harare for a duel against army outfit Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium, while second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars welcome ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium, hoping to keep up the pressure on Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum.

With four points separating the two platinum sides, both teams know that a slip-up at this crucial time is not an option.

Castle Lager Premiership fixtures

Today: Ngezi Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Baobab); Chicken Inn v Caps United (Luveve); Nichrut v Bulawayo City (Ascot); Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (NSS); Shabanie v Yadah (Maglas); Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro); Mutare City v Highlanders (Vhengere); Triangle v Harare City (Gibbo)

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Chapungu (Rufaro) . The Chronicle.