Shearer fears for Rashford

English Premier League soccer legend Alan Shearer believes that Marcus Rashford will struggle to emulate the greatest goalscorers at Manchester United.

Rashford burst onto the scene during the 2015/16 season under former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal, scoring on his debut in the top flight and the Europa League.

The United youth product also went on to score in his first appearance for England and was tipped for a bright future in the game.

However, the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager at Old Trafford in 2016 has seen the 20-year-old striker’s impact wane due in part to the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

Rashford has been asked to play out wide by Mourinho for the most part, and Shearer – who holds the record for the most goals in the league with 260 – fears the youngster will never realise his ambitions at the Theatre of Dreams.

“As long as Romelu Lukaku stays fit he is not going to get a starting spot as the lone striker at Old Trafford,” the Newcastle icon told the Sun.

“As long as Jose Mourinho is the manager, there is not going to be two up top. Even if Lukaku did not play, my money would be on Alexis Sanchez being moved into the middle and further forward.

“And would Mourinho really turn to Rashford if he needed another striker? Or would he go to the transfer market for a tried and trusted ready-made goalscorer?

“Rashford has been played so long in a wide position in a three, that it does take time to readjust to his natural position.

“Time is not a great commodity in football nowadays. I am not advocating Rashford moves away from Old Trafford. It is a great club to be at.

‘‘But if he wants to achieve an ambition to be recognised as a great goalscorer it is just not going to happen there. He would need to move with the assurance that his next club will make him the main man, the striker, the one up top or one of two.

‘‘Then I truly believe he would develop into a goalscorer.” The Herald.