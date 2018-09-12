Semenya slams critics

Nike has honoured South Africa’s 800m Olympic and World Champion Caster Semenya with her very own #justdoit campaign to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their famous slogan.

Following adverts for controversial American footballer Colin Kaepernick – as well as sporting legends like tennis star Serena Williams and basketball legend LeBron James – the American sportswear giant has now included Semenya.

On Sunday, Semenya raced to her 29th consecutive 800m win over a three-year period when she won the event at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava.

The 27-year-old recently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge upcoming International Athletics Federation (IAAF) rules on testosterone levels in female athletes.

These rules are scheduled to go into effect in November 2018 and would require Semenya to take a tablet to lower her naturally occurring testosterone levels.

But in the Nike advert, she is as feisty as ever.

“Will it be easier for you if I wasn’t so fast? Will it be simpler if I stop winning?

‘‘Would you be more comfortable if I was less proud?

“Would you prefer if I hadn’t worked so hard? Or just didn’t love it? Or stopped at my first steps?

“That’s too bad, because I was born to do this…” The Herald.