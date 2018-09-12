Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape escapes from holding cells at Harare Magistrates’ Courts

By Anesu Madiye

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) will institute internal investigations to determine how a Harare man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape escaped from holding cells at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

Emmanuel Sibanda (26) from Mbare, Harare, who was attending trial from remand prison, escaped in his prison garb.

ZPCS deputy public relations manager Mr Simon Kaondo said they were appealing for information on the whereabouts of Sibanda.

“We urge members of the public with information to contact the Public Relations office or the nearest police station,” he said.

“ZPCS will continue to uphold high correctional standards.”

Sibanda was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Harare magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire, who set aside three years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyangu proved that on August 7, the complainant was waiting for a commuter omnibus at the corner of Chitima and Ardbennie Road in Mbare to take her to Mbare Musika when Sibanda offered her a lift in the car he was driving. He told her that he was on his way to the city centre and would pass through Mbare Musika.

When she got in, Sibanda drove off and suddenly turned left and drove along Pazarangu Street and the complainant asked him why he was going off route, but he did not respond.

He turned right into Mushongandebvu Walk towards Mbare Musika, parked his car and asked the complainant to follow his instructions if she wanted to live. Sibanda unzipped his trousers and raped the woman while threatening to kill her with a knife.

After raping her, Sibanda drove to the corner of Mhlanga and Ardbennie Road and dropped off the complainant.

He drove away along Adam Chigwida Street towards Mbare flats. The woman went to Mbare Musika and told her friend about the rape and she advised her to report the matter to the police.

She was examined at MSF Mbare Clinic. The Herald