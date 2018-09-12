Jailed man fondles cellmate’s buttocks

By Lisa Mangena

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged for allegedly removing his cellmate’s pants and fondling his buttocks when they were detained at Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo.

Godknows Simbarashe Pfumbi allegedly demanded sex from a 40-year-old cell mate with whom he was detained.

A court yesterday heard how on Friday last week, Pfumbi demanded to sleep next to the victim saying that he looked young and the victim thought it was a joke.

Pfumbi appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing charges of indecent assault and was remanded in custody to September 20.

He denied the allegations stating that the two only fought over some space to sleep.

The prosecutor, Mr Nathan Marime, told the court that as soon as the other inmates fell asleep, Pfumbi removed his pants and demanded sex from the victim.

“After removing his pants, Pfumbi started fondling the victim’s buttocks demanding sex from him,” he said.

“The victim refused to have sex with Pfumbi and started insulting him. Other inmates woke up as they heard the two exchanging insults.”

A few minutes later, Mr Marime said, police arrived at the cell and after hearing of what had happened, removed the victim from the cell. The Chronicle.