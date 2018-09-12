Jah Prayzah billed for Gweru students bash

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah will be in Gweru this Friday where he is hosting a students’ welcome back bash.

Dubbed the Jah Prayzah College Official Welcome Back, the event taking place at the Midlands Hotel will see the Kutonga Kwaro hit-maker performing alongside Gweru dancehall chanter Legion, Mbeu, Pied Piper, Jah Flint, Judah B, Mad P, Smuggler and DJs Blesh and Kaysh.

Jah Prayah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze said they were hosting the event to welcome back Midlands State University students who recently returned to school after a two-month long vacation.

He said the event, though dedicated to students, was also open to the public.