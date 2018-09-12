FC Platinum out to consolidate lead

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FORMER Warriors gaffer Norman Mapeza wants to tighten his grasp on the Castle Lager Premiership League race when they face Black Rhinos this afternoon. The coach is seeking his second title on the bounce.

“After the break, all the clubs have been working so hard to rectify the problems they have been facing in previous matches and it’s the same with Black Rhinos,’’ said Mapeza.

“We just have to play to the best of our capabilities and make sure we come back with a positive result.

“Each and every game differs, every coach will tell you that if there is an opportunity to hit 10 goals, go for that.

“For us, at this stage of this season, the most important thing is to get three points.’’

Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Shabanie Mine face Yadah at Maglas, hoping to save their Premiership status.

Coach Alexio Sigion said his team was in a desperate position.

“We are in a very desperate position because of the challenges we have been facing of late,’’ he said.

“I do not want to dwell much on our problems, but what I can say is that we need to be at our very best and hope other results go our way.

“Yadah is a very good team and it will not be an easy game for us,” said Sigion.

Another battle for survival is on at Ascot, when Shurugwi-based side Nichrut host fellow strugglers Bulawayo City in a relegation dogfight.

“Our objective is to survive relegation this year and we are fighting for that.

“In the second half of the season, we have been playing good football, but we have succumbed to some unfortunate losses, like our game against CAPS United.

“We need to start winning against Bulawayo Chiefs for us to have a chance of surviving, even if we win, we will remain in the relegation zone, but we just need to start collecting maximum points,” said Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino. The Herald.