Delta upgrades road junction

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed concern said the rehabilitation of the plant in 2016 has necessitated the upgrade of the road junction that links with the highway.

“The upgrading of the Chibuku Super plant at Fairbridge in 2016, has given rise to an increase of volume of traffic to and from the plant particularly the heavy motor vehicles that ferry raw materials and finished product. It became necessary to improve the safety of traffic entering the highway or manoeuvring from the highway into the premises,” said Delta.

The project is being supported by various stakeholders including Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, the ministries of Transport and Local Government.

“This project fits well into Delta’s integrated and sustainable development framework which was part of the brewery redevelopment in 2015/16,” said Delta.

Delta Corporation is involved in the brewing of lager and traditional beer and the bottling of soft drinks under licence from the Coca-Cola Company under the Delta Beverages Company . Daily News.