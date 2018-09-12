Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Cricketer Chigumbura fails to pay rent

By Panashe Machakaire

Top cricketer Elton Chigumbura is in trouble over rental arrears amounting to $18 000 he owes a local property owner. Chigumbura entered a lease agreement for a Harare property with a local company, Best Results Management Enterprises Private Limited. 

He defaulted on paying rent.

In a bid to recover its dues, the firm through its lawyers Ruth Zimvumi Legal Practice, filed a lawsuit at the High Court claiming the principal debt plus interest. Best Results Management Enterprises Private Limited is also seeking an order for costs against the cricketer.

According to the plaintiff’s declaration, the parties signed a lease agreement for Stand No. 17001 Sande Crescent, Graniteside, Harare on 1st October 2017.

Mr Chigumbura only paid his rentals once after the agreement. In terms of the agreement, Chigumbura was obliged to pay rent in the sum of $1 800 monthly for the business property.

Despite numerous demands, the plaintiff argues, Chigumbura has refused, failed or neglected to pay the outstanding bill of $18 000.

To that end, the company’s lawyer had no other option but to seek recourse at the High Court through a legal claim.

Chigumbura was Zimbabwe’s One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) captain appointed in August 2014, before stepping down in January 2016.

Chigumbura is yet to respond to the lawsuit. The Herald

