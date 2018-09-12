Cops smash house and car breaking syndicate

By Whinsley Masara

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested one suspect while his accomplice is still at large for a spate of break-ins into houses and cars around the city.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said Tinos Mugwinyi of Lobengula suburb is in custody assisting police with investigations while Tinashe Munyaradzi Magombedze is still at large.

She said the police recovered an assortment of property suspected to have been stolen by the two that includes one electric Dream Maker guitar in its bag, View Sonic projector & its accessories, silver Apple Mac book lap top, black Samsung lap top, grey Fujitsu Seimens lap top, Iphone, Ipad, Easy Acc power bank, black garmen navigator, Sasnui portable DVD player, 2 x backseat monitors, car cellphone holder, black selfie stick, Tovaste wireless microphone receiver, electric tooth brushing kit, Thzy travel adapter, Snowbee sunglasses, Falco Milano sunglasses bag, black GTel charger and white Infinix charger.

Det Insp Chinho said on May 9, the pair broke into Busters Sports Club in Ilanda suburb and stole a 50-inch Sinotec Plasma colour television and an assortment of brandy Spirits all valued at $4 000.

“Mugwinyi was arrested for one count of unlawful entry into premises and theft and two counts of theft.

Mugwinyi and Magombedze proceeded to Busters Sports Club, Ilanda, where they broke a window pane and gained entry into the Sports Club.

“They stole a television and an assortment of brandy spirits all valued at $4 000 and left unnoticed. The plasma television was recovered at his place of residence upon his arrest,” she said.

In the second incident, said Det Insp Chinho, the pair allegedly robbed a city resident at Hillside Dams.

“Last Wednesday at around 5AM, the victim drove her vehicle to Hillside Dams for an early morning jog. She parked her car in the parking zone and locked all the doors.

“During her absence, the suspects broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole an Iphone 6 Plus from the glove compartment. She discovered the offence on her return and reported the matter to the police. The Iphone has since been recovered,” she said.

Det Insp Chinho said the pair pounced on a second victim on the same day at around the same time.

“At around that time on the same day, the pair pounced on another victim who had also parked her motor vehicle at Hillside Dams and went for an early morning jog. During the victim’s absence, the duo broke the door of her vehicle and stole one brown Huawei P8 Lite cellphone and went away,” she said.

Det Insp Chinho said investigations led to the recovery of the cellphone from someone in Queenspark suburb.

She called on members of the public who lost their property through unlawful entry into premises and theft from cars in and around Bulawayo to come and identify their property at CID Hillside.

“The public has also been warned to record serial numbers or put identification marks on their property. They should avoid leaving valuables in cars and practice target hardening and target removal techniques.

“We also warn the general public to avoid buying second hand property with no confirmation of ownership from the seller as they risk being arrested for receiving stolen property,” said Det Insp Chinho.

She paid tribute to the public for the provision of information which led to the arrests and recovery of property.

“For more information, please contact CID Hillside on 02922 48364, the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or any nearest police station,” said Det Insp Chinho. The Chronicle.