Chamisa needs a psychiatrist: Mliswa

Independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa has criticised MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, saying he urgently requires a psychiatrist.

This was after Chamisa told a rally on Saturday he would hold an assembly that would swear him in as president this week, just two weeks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare, Mr Mliswa said plans by Mr Chamisa to appoint an alternative Cabinet were unconstitutional.

“Chamisa is breaking the law and he might get arrested,” he said.

“I urge law enforcement agents to protect the people because it is a national security matter. I understand that when one loses, you certainly go through a phase in which some of it requires psychiatric attention. It is not easy.

“There is a depression which one goes through. He needs help right now from a psychiatric point of view. I do not understand why people would go and say we are being sworn in. In which government will they serve and what will they do unless if he is going to swear-in shadow ministers?”

“We are going to hold our 19th anniversary next week (this week) Saturday and the leadership of the party said during that event the people’s president is going to be sworn-in by the people who voted him,” Chamisa said.

“When I am sworn-in, I will take my own way and Mnangagwa will take his and we will see who the real leader is.

“I told Mnangagwa let us meet and resolve the issue. He refused saying he won the election but I am going to make life difficult for him.

“There is no stability out of rigged elections. There is no economic stability out of a rigged election the world over it never happens.

“If you say you are ready, as your leaders we are ready to lead. Legal route does not declare Mnangagwa a winner.”

Chamisa seems to be following the script of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga who defied authorities to go ahead with a ceremony to swear him in as “president of the people”.