ZC boss, cricket star meet

By Eddie Chikamhi

ALL-ROUNDER Sikandar Raza met Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani on Sunday as part of efforts for the two parties to find common ground.

Raza was left out of the group of players who were given central contracts by ZC after he went to play in Canada without the blessings of the game’s leadership.

The issue has sparked an outcry among some fans who want to see the cricketer, who was the star of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, back in the team.

On Sunday, Raza announced he had met Mukuhlani.

“Travelling back to Harare, I met with the chairman of ZC to discuss the best way forward,’’ he tweeted.

“I can happily say a lot of good things came out of the meeting and I am confident that this matter will be resolved sooner rather than later.

“Thank you all for prayers & support.’’

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Select coach Shepherd Makunura says the Africa Cup T20 tournament which takes place in South Africa this week is a platform for fringe players to fight for their places in the national team ahead of two important tours this year.

The Select side, which has a host of national team hopefuls like Cephas Zhuwao, Ryan Murray, Richard Ngarava, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami and skipper Tarisai Musakanda, is expected to leave for South Africa tomorrow morning for the tournament.

The event will run for 10 days starting this Friday.

The Zimbabwe Select has been placed in Pool B and will face Western Districts, Free State, Gauteng and Northerns.

The tournament will warm the stage for the Chevrons’ upcoming tour of South Africa where they are scheduled to engage the Proteas in three One Day Internationals and three T20I later this month before proceeding to Bangladesh next month.

Makunura yesterday said, apart from the development initiative, the Africa Cup T20 has opened the doors for outstanding performers in his Select squad to be considered for senior national team duties.

“Actually, this is a very good tournament. The South Africa provincial sides are quite strong so we expect some good competition.

“It means a lot in terms of our development and also for the players themselves. Some of them have been pushing for places in the national team and this is a grand opportunity to prove themselves especially with some important tours coming up this year,” said Makunura.

Top order batsman Musakanda, who gave a decent show on his debut last year, has been named captain of the Select side ahead of some experienced players like Timycen Maruma, who is angling for a return to international cricket. The Chronicle.