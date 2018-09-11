‘Thank you fans for support’

By Allen Khumalo

MORE than 13 000 football enthusiasts paid to watch the Highlanders and Dynamos’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

According to figures posted by Highlanders on their official Twitter account, 13 023 fans paid to watch the country’s biggest football rivals squaring off at the stadium with a capacity of about 35 000.

“13 023 football loving supporters parted way with their hard-earned money to witness the flagship of Zimbabwean football. We can’t thank you enough for this amazing support and the way you conducted yourselves in the terraces. Thank you very much,” the club tweeted.

However, this figure comes with so much scrutiny as the match was played in front of a near capacity crowd.

Highlanders’ matches have recently been drawing large crowds and more people should have paid to watch Sunday’s game, as there were hardly any noticeable gaps in the terraces.

Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) vice-president Herbert Dick believes the figure of paying fans released by Bosso is low compared to what he witnessed at the stadium.

If the figure is to be believed, Dick said low attendance could be due to violence associated with Bosso versus DeMbare games or loopholes at the gates.

“From what I saw, I thought the stadium was packed and to say as little as 13 000 fans paid to watch a match of this magnitude might be a reflection of some shortcomings somewhere,” said Dick.

Sports caster and soccer commentator Muziwethu Hadebe said there is a need for improvement in the ticketing system and the PSL and clubs must adopt a new system of fans buying tickets in retail shops during the week like what happens in South Africa to prevent revenue leakages. The Chronicle.