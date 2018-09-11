Owen da Gama awaits Ndoro clarity from Highlands Park management

HIGHLANDS Park head coach Owen da Gama wants to sign striker Tendai Ndoro, but says the decision rests with management.

Ndoro has been training with the PSL returnees since leaving Ajax Cape Town in the off-season.

While a source last week claimed Ndoro has penned a deal with Highlands, da Gama is awaiting clarity from his boss Larry Brookstone on the former Orlando Pirates forward’s situation.

“We have a meeting today (yesterday). We couldn’t have the meeting on Friday because Larry was busy with the MDC preparations.

So we are having a meeting at 1pm today (yesterday),” said da Gama.

“He is a very good player, no doubt about it. As I said to you, the entire thing now boils down to the financial situation you know. So that is between management, his agent and then we’ll take it from there.

“He is a good player, no doubt about it.”

The Lions of the North have been thin upfront, with leading striker Peter Shalulile only recently resuming full training.

Da Gama says it won’t be long before the 2017/2018 NFD joint-top scorer returns from a lengthy lay-off through injury.

"Shalulile is coming on very well, he is in full training. I will see this weekend; the medical team will make a decision. We don't want to rush him in you know, there is still a long season ahead."