Musona disappointed with Warriors’ result

By Allen Khumalo

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona says he is disappointed with the point they got against Congo in their 1-1 draw of the 2019 Afcon qualifier played at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville on Sunday.

The Warriors had started the match on a high note with a 22nd minute goal by star forward Khama Billiat, who connected Musona’s cutback from the right.

However, a lapse in concentration at the back saw Zimbabwe surrendering their lead.

The Warriors had plenty of chances throughout the match, but failed to convert.

In a tweet hours after the match, Musona said he believes there is still room for improvement in their next matches.

“Thank you Zimbabwe for your support. It’s a little disappointing that we drew, but a point is not bad too playing away from home. We all know that we can do better. Well done guys I’m really proud of you #Go Warriors Go#,” posted Musona.

Despite the draw, Zimbabwe remain at the top of Group G on goal difference tied on four points with DRC, who also drew 1-1 away to Liberia.

Zimbabwe face DRC in their next qualifying match in Kinshasa on October 10 before the two meet at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

With two teams from the group qualifying for the Afcon finals next year, Zimbabwe have all to play for to enhance their chances of making it to the continental showpiece to be staged in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe are hoping to make it to their second Afcon finals in a row, following their qualification for the Gabon finals last year. The Chronicle.