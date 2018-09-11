Madinda clears the air

By Nash Mkokwayarira

Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu says everything is now in order at the Bulawayo giants following an impressive 3-0 over rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

After three matches without a win, Ndlovu sent the rumour mill into overdrive last week when he said he will make a big announcement in due course. Many people speculated that he might want to step down from his post or he wanted some players and officials sent packing.

However, following the victory over DeMbare, the Bosso boss was in a better mood and clarified his comments from last week.

“I said a lot of things and some people may have been speculating within their own parameters; this is what that statement meant,” Ndlovu said.

“When you don’t win games, you look for the reason why you are not winning. When you have started off on a note in which you are giving hope to every stakeholder, it then becomes an issue if you don’t win games.

“You have to go in there and start scrutinising where you are not doing well and what is causing this and that.

“That is what that statement meant; to see whether we are still within the line of our objectives or not.”

The former Warriors and Highlanders forward revealed that there were a number of internal processes which took place in order to find the remedy following those two consecutive defeats to Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars together with the draw against Nichrut FC.

“There are things as well that will probably remain internal issues, they have been dealt with though and everybody within the organisation is just looking forward to the upcoming games,” he said.

“I will be crucified for the results, I will stand in for my players and my technical team because I think we are doing the right job.

“Meetings have been held. We have quite a number of things that probably have been not in order that we are putting into order again.”

Ndlovu believes that the team’s poor run was a result of the many times their league matches were postponed in recent weeks. DailyNews