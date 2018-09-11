I haven’t quit politics: Tshinga Dube

By Elita Chikwati

Zanu-PF Politburo member Tshinga Dube yesterday vowed to continue working for his Makokoba Constituency even though he lost during the harmonised elections held on July 30.

Dube said he will not contest in the 2023 elections to allow someone to take over from him in the constituency.

He dismissed some media reports that he had quit politics. “I will continue to support my constituency though I am a losing Member of Parliament,” said cde Dube. “Those people have loyalty in me. I am a stockholder and not a stakeholder. I will always be working for the party and the party will always deploy me as it sees fit as they have done now.

“I do not think my age will allow me. I am capable of serving the party now, but I do not think it will be fair to contest in 2023. It will need someone stronger to take over.”

Cde Dube is the deputy secretary for Finance in Zanu-PF. He said he held a meeting over the weekend to thank his constituency for supporting him and the party during the elections.

“On Saturday I had a meeting in my constituency to thank them for supporting the party and my candidacy during the elections because we worked very hard together with them to retain our seat which unfortunately we did not,” he said.

“I was thanking them for the effort and as usual I donated some goods. I made it clear that when considering my age, I am not going to stand in Makokoba in the 2023 elections and I have been given a job by the party.”

Cde Dube said he was going to work for the party and was willing to be deployed as the party deemed necessary.

He said he was happy that Zanu-PF won the elections resoundingly and this was more important to him. Chronicle