Belinda Potts shows naysayers Masvingo has beautiful women

By Walter Mswazie

There was jubilation in Masvingo after news spread that a beauty queen from the ancient city, Hajirah Belinda Potts of Rujeko had been named the most beautiful lady in Zimbabwe.

Potts was crowned Miss World Zimbabwe on Saturday at a pageant that was held at Orchid Gardens in Domboshava and is set to represent the country at the Miss World contest.

A number of Masvingo residents have, from early Sunday morning, been singing praises for Potts whose parents are based in Rujeko and lead a modest life together with her peers in the high density suburb.

Masvingo’s Charles Austin Theatre director Ketani Banda hailed Potts for demonstrating that the province had beautiful girls. He expressed confidence that she would perform well at Miss World beauty contest in China.

“We hope that Potts who grew up with many of our peers here will perform better at the global stage. She has raised our flag high as a province and we wish her well,” said Banda.

Writing on Potts’ Facebook wall, Belinda Mafuku said Potts had put the city on the map.

“Yeeeeee Miss World Zim – Masvingo yazviita for the 1st time (Masvingo has done it), wow! Congrats Hajirah Belinda Potts.”

Masvingo has on so many occasions been at the centre of jokes with many claiming that the city does not have beautiful women.

Potts’ crowning, artiste Charles Munganasa said, could not have come at a better time as it has debunked that myth. Munganasa sang praises for Potts whom he described as an elegant, angelic beauty.

“Finally, Masvingo, which has been ridiculed for having people who don’t know how to dress properly, is now on the map.

Potts has demystified the notion that our province doesn’t have beautiful ladies,” said Munganasa.

Potts who is set to receive $20 000 and a vehicle for winning will be deputised by Patricia Muchenje who was crowned first princess and Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi who is the second princess. Muchenje will get $15 000 and $10 000 for Mujakachi. The Chronicle.