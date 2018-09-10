Phidza endorsed to replace Kalusha

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

COSAFA has confirmed a resolution endorsing its president Phillip Chiyangwa for Caf executive post, replacing banned Zambian and African football legend, Kalusha Bwalya.

The resolution was reached at Cosafa’s meeting held in South Africa on Friday.

Bwalya was banned from all football related activities for two years by Fifa after he was found guilty of violating articles 16 and 20 of the Fifa Code of Ethics.

Thier resolution, however, now awaits the approval of Caf.

Chiyangwa is already vice-president of the African Cup of Nations committee that is overseeing preparations for the 2019 event in Cameroon.

The region also endorsed Safa president Danny Jordaan as the its candidate to contest the vacant seat on the Fifa General Council.

The position became open after the resignation of Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi and is to be contested only by candidates from English-speaking countries on the continent.

The seat will be filled following a vote at an extraordinary general assembly of Caf in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on September 30.

With the resignation of Nyantakyi, Africa now has seven members in the Fifa General Council, including vice-president Ahmad, who is also president of Caf, and general secretary Fatma Samoura (Senegal).

The others are Tarek Bouchamaoui (Tunisia), Almamy Kabele Camara (Guinea), Lydia Nsekera (Burundi), Constant Omari (DR Congo) and Hany Abo Rida (Egypt).

“Cosafa resolved to request Caf to withdraw the region’s candidate Rui Eduardo da Costa from the Caf Executive Committee,” reads the Cosafa statement. Chronicle