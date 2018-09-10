NRZ opens premier coaches to individual passenger bookings

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has opened its premier class coaches to individual passenger bookings following demand for the service by travellers.

Prior to this decision the premier class coaches were only available for block bookings targeting groups with a minimum of 13 people. In a statement NRZ public relations manager, Mr Nyasha Maravanyika, said the coaches will now be available for open bookings to Victoria Falls.

“This means that people wishing to visit the Victoria Falls in comfort will be able to book as individuals. However, following huge interest from buyers and visitors at Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, this will no longer be the case starting January next year as bookings will be open to individuals once a week on Fridays,” he said.

“The premier coach will leave Bulawayo in evening, arriving in Victoria Falls on Saturday morning. Passengers will have the whole day to enjoy the sights at the majestic Victoria Falls before boarding the train for the return trip to Bulawayo arriving on Sunday morning to prepare for work the next day.”

The NRZ said it was confident the new booking system will allow more people to visit the country’s premier holiday resort. Tickets on the premier coach cost $25 for a single journey including bed and breakfast.

Premier class coaches are a tier above first class in terms of comfort and styling, said Mr Maravanyika. The coaches feature comfortable beds, carpeted and lockable compartments as well as hot and cold shower facilities.

He said these were ideal for families, schools, business executives who want to travel in leisure as well as church groups. Families marking special occasions can also hire the coaches.

NRZ has four premier class coaches each with a capacity for between 13 and 24 passengers. Premier coaches are run by the NRZ’s rail leisure section, which provides recreational and leisure tours.

Rail leisure was exhibiting at the just ended Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo where it attracted the interest of buyers interested in train tours.

Additionally every year, rail leisure steam locomotives are hired for steam train excursions by tourists interested in the historical locomotives. Chronicle