Masvingo beauty claims Miss World Zimbabwe crown

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Twenty-one-year-old Masvingo beauty, Hajirah Belinda Potts was on Saturday evening crowned Miss World Zimbabwe after shrugging off stiff competition from 13 other stunning models.

The glittering ceremony that commanded a full house and was attended by the country’s two Vice President’s Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi was held at Orchid Gardens in Domboshava.

Potts who took over from Chiedza Mhosva is set to receive a cash prize of $20 000 and a vehicle as part of her prizes. For coming out tops, she also automatically won the ticket to represent the country at the Miss World contest being held in China in December.

The Veterinary Sciences student at Mazowe College could not believe her “luck” of being crowned the most beautiful woman in Zimbabwe.

“I’m so excited and would like to thank God and my family and friends for supporting me. I have just won $20 000, a car and a trip to China among other prizes. I am the queen,” said an elated Potts just after being crowned.

Barring any hiccups, it was clear from the onset that she would be among the winners as she possessed all the requisite features that make successful beauty queens; height, waist size, confidence and a killer smile.

Patricia Muchenje was crowned the first princess and is set to get $15 000. Canada-based model Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi, a fan favourite who was announced as Miss Personality scooped the second princess title. For being the People’s Choice, Mujakachi walked away with $5 000 and she also received $10 000 for being the third most beautiful model on the night.

Said Mujakachi: “I’ve just completed my International Business degree in Canada. My priority now is this crown.

“I’m so happy and shocked at the same time to have landed two posts. I’ll be in the country until Potts leaves for Miss World in China.”

The ever-smiling Potts said her mother was her role model.

“I owe everything to my mother, she has been very supportive. I started modelling at the age of 16 and she’s been supporting me since then,” she said.

Though she won a brand new vehicle, a KIA Rio, Potts has no driver’s licence and thus will have to wait a bit longer to take delivery of the automobile as she undergoes the necessary steps to get the all-important document.

Once again, the pageant was sponsored by Big-Time Strategic Group and newcomers ZOL – a leading internet company among others.

As has become the norm, Miss World Zimbabwe beauty pageant lived up to its billing – there was glitz and glamour. Guests, who parted ways with $300 each for a seat in the venue, got value for money as they enjoyed a three-course meal, expensive whiskey, imported wines and other beverages.

As usual, it was a black-tie event which saw attendees dress to the nines. It was a mixture of designer wear and tuxedos. Even ushers and security personnel donned suits.

Zimbabweans should be commended for embracing global trends on the fashion scene as one would be forgiven for mistaking Miss World Zimbabwe for the famous Oscar awards.

TLC Next Great presenter search finalist from Zimbabwe, Karen Paida and Godfrey Koti hosted the show well and manned the red carpet. Paida, a relatively new face on the showbiz scene is already being compared to the likes of Bonang Matheba for her flawless presentation on the night.

Tendai Dembo who provided entertainment stole the limelight as he performed his father’s greatest hits. He had the crowd eating from the palm of his hand as they danced the night away. Although live performances are not his forte, Zimdancehall star Killer T also put a great show using a live band. The Chronicle