Man murdered at Kadoma nightclub

A Kadoma man was stabbed to death with kitchen knives following an altercation with two others at a nightclub during a beer drink last week.

The incident occurred at Nyamuzihwa Nightclub in Kadoma. Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the incident, adding the assailants were still on the run.

It is alleged that Passmore Mpofu was drinking beer when he was approached by Terrence Ngata and Bernard Musunda.

“Information at hand is that Passmore Mpofu was in the company of his brother, Terrance Mpofu, and a friend, Everton Makina, when they were approached by the accused persons who demanded to know when Passmore was going to die,” said Insp Mabgweazara.

Ngata and Musunda, who were armed with kitchen knives, allegedly stabbed Passmore several times in the stomach after he replied that he was not aware of his last day on earth.

Passmore sustained serious injuries all over his body, including the chest, stomach, hands and back.

Inspector Mabgweazara said the nightclub’s security guard, Remember Zacharia, tried to restrain the two, but they also threatened to stab him.

“Mpofu managed to escape through the back door, but collapsed a few metres from the club before he was taken to Kadoma General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said. The Herald