Kwekwe City Council allocates land to MSU

By Babbington Machingura

The Midlands State University (MSU) has mobilised resources to start constructing a campus in Kwekwe after it was offered land by Kwekwe City Council.

Speaking during its annual general meeting which was held at MSU main campus in Gweru, MSU Vice Chancellor Victor Ngonidzashe Mazvidziwa said it has bought construction equipment to start constructing state of the art infrastructure in Kwekwe.

“I can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Kwekwe City Council. They have agreed to give us land as we all know. MSU is one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country and we need more land to build standard infrastructure” said Prof Muzvidziwa.

“We have bought our own construction machinery as we are looking forward to starting our construction operations in Kwekwe. We have resorted to purchasing our own machinery because it is expensive to rent such machinery.”

Prof Muzvidziwa said the agreement will benefit both parties as the move will boost the city’s economy.

“We are looking forward to working with Kwekwe city council as this partnership will benefit the economy and the city at large as it would boost the city’s economy,” he said.

Prof Muzvidziwa also said they were still holding talks with Gweru city council as the local authourity has offered the university 15 hectares of land. Chronicle