Crimes & CourtsLocal

Con artist ‘defrauds’ job-seeker of $83

0 0

By Bernard Chiketo

A con-artist who defrauded a job-seeker of $83 has been convicted after a full trial.

Blessing Nedahwa, 24, of Chikanga 2, Mutare will be sentenced today by magistrate Perseverance Makala after being found guilty on Friday.

Nedahwa was being charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Matthew Chimutunga told the court how on June 6, 2016 Nedahwa demanded $83 from Memory Chimunhu on the promise that he would facilitate her son’s employment by Population Services International Mutare.

Related Articles

MDC Alliance attracts mammoth crowd in Mutare

56,228 174

Sex pests worry female tenants

5,258 17

Corruption syndicate bleeds Mutare

7,187 1

Stolen truck recovered in Mutare

112 4

She later made a police report when she realised that she had been duped after months went by without anything materialising.

Sometime in December of the same year, Nedahwa called Chimunhu and returned her money after realising  he was wanted by the police over the fraud case.

The full amount was recovered but that could not prevent his arrest two years later. He was subsequently tried and convicted. Daily News.

You might also like More from author