Con artist ‘defrauds’ job-seeker of $83

Blessing Nedahwa, 24, of Chikanga 2, Mutare will be sentenced today by magistrate Perseverance Makala after being found guilty on Friday.

Nedahwa was being charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Matthew Chimutunga told the court how on June 6, 2016 Nedahwa demanded $83 from Memory Chimunhu on the promise that he would facilitate her son’s employment by Population Services International Mutare.

She later made a police report when she realised that she had been duped after months went by without anything materialising.

Sometime in December of the same year, Nedahwa called Chimunhu and returned her money after realising he was wanted by the police over the fraud case.

The full amount was recovered but that could not prevent his arrest two years later. He was subsequently tried and convicted. Daily News.