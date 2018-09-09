Highlanders crush Dynamos in rescheduled ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’

Highlanders beat Dynamos 3-0 in a rescheduled league match played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Birthday boy, Gabriel Nyoni was in top form as he managed to put his name on the scoresheet while creating the other goal.

The game started with the home team forcing a corner-kick in the opening minutes. Dembare picked up their momentum a few moments later, but they conceded a free-kick in a dangerous position in the 9th minute which keeper Simbarashe Chinani saved.

Denzel Khumalo followed up with an effort which went off target.

But Bosso only broke the deadlock on minute 13 when Tafadzwa Sibanda headed in Nigel Makumbe’s corner kick.

The visitors could have restored parity three minutes later, but Kuda Kumwala wasted a great chance when he sent his effort wide with only the keeper to beat. Peace Makaha also got an opportunity but was denied by Ariel Sibanda who stretched to punch the ball out for a corner kick.

The game went to the break with Bosso leading by one goal.

Dynamos survived a scare early in the second period when Chinani was called to action to tip over Adrian Silla’s strike. A cagey affair soon followed, but Nyoni doubled the lead with nine minutes left on the clock when he headed home a corner kick.

The Glamour Boys put themselves up front as they hoped to pull one goal back, but a counter-attack saw Nyoni beat his marker before setting up substitute Newman Sianchali who made no mistake to make it three for the host in the injury time.

The match ended 3-0 as Tshilamoya completed a double over their rivals. Soccer24