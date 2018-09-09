Bushiri targets 2 million souls

By Brian Chitemba

ENLIGHTENED Christian Gathering (ECG) founder Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has embarked on a whirlwind tour of the world in an evangelism effort to harvest two million souls for Jesus Christ.

Last week, Prophet Bushiri held a three-day pastors’ conference in South Korea before an impartation service in the Asian country. His external media and content relations manager, Mr Maynard Manyowa said, “Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has gone on offensive preaching the gospel under the banner of the ‘Global Prophetic Tour’ where he is targeting to win two million souls to Jesus Christ.

He said as part of the tour, Prophet Bushiri has been to Zimbabwe, Australia, Kenya, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Africa, USA and South Korea.

“The Global Prophetic Tour is a means of achieving ECG’s 2018 goal of winning more than two million souls to our Lord Jesus Christ. The tour was launched on January 1st, 2018 during the 2017/18 crossover event at FNB Stadium in South Africa.

“We are in overdrive. We want to bring as many souls as possible to Jesus. It’s our mandate as saints. These were Jesus’s words to us. That we must preach the gospel. The whole world must receive Jesus.”

Mr Manyowa said Prophet Bushiri’s global tour continues this month in Dubai and Tanzania, Malawi and Uganda.

At one of his crusades in South Korea last week, Prophet Bushiri said, “God is not just the one you pray to but the one who answers your prayers. I got a revelation that God is also the answer itself.

“I know that He is the healer because I have seen Him healing through me. However, I stopped seeing Him just as a healer because I see Him as the healing. This is why whenever there is healing in church, I get so excited because I know I am seeing God.

“When I do business, I don’t see Him as just the way-maker but as the very way itself. When I pray I don’t see Him as just the God who answers prayer, but I see Him as the very answer.

“Get this revelation about God in all you do. Know that He is that very thing you are praying for; He is that car, He is that house, that joy and peace. See God in everything and everything will work for your good because there is God in it.”

Prophet Bushiri stirred controversy earlier this year when he claimed that God had shown him a vision in which Zimbabwe had developed to match the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city of Dubai in six years to come. The Sunday Mail