Funeral service for Trudy Stevenson

Ambassador Trudy Stevenson, who died in Senegal on August 24, has been described as a diplomat who performed her duties with distinction and a sense of patriotism. This was said by speakers at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Mt Pleasant in Harare, where a service was held in her honour.

In a speech read on his behalf by Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo said Ambassador Stevenson was a capable foot soldier who ensured that the country’s national interests were paramount, protected and advanced.

“As Zimbabwe’s top diplomat to Senegal and the Gambia, Ambassador Stevenson performed her duties with distinction,” he said.

“She served the country with zeal and deep patriotism. Her diplomatic skills were beyond reproach as she effectively represented Zimbabwe in the countries of her accreditation.

“She was indeed instrumental in the strengthening and consolidation of Zimbabwe’s relations with Senegal and the other countries to which she was accredited.

“Ambassador Stevenson was a founder member of the Women Ambassadors Group, an association that brought together women ambassadors and heads of international organisations accredited to the Republic of Senegal.”

Minister Moyo said the group had become an integral part of the Senegalese diplomatic corps.

At the time of her death, he said, she was the treasurer of the African Ambassadors Group, a function that she executed honourably. The Herald