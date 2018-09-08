DeMbare to unleash Nkhatha

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

HARARE giants, Dynamos, are expected to unleash Supersport United of South Africa reject, Kingston Nkhatha, when they take on Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Nkhatha, who turns 33 years next month, was offloaded by the Absa Premiership outfit this year after firing blanks in 15 matches for Matsantsantsa but is a known goal getter if let off the hook.

He left the domestic football scene in 2007 having been a Buymore player from 2003, scoring 75 goals in 82 appearances for the now defunct side that was owned by former Zifa president, Cuthbert Dube.

“Kingston Nkhatha is obviously a big boost to us given that he comes with a wealth of experience,’’ Dynamos assistant coach Joseph ‘Shabba’ Takaringofa told our Harare Bureau.

The striker joined the Glamour Boys in mid-season, but was forced to watch from the sidelines as his Reverse International Clearance took a little bit of time to be processed.

Although there are concerns about his match fitness, Takaringofa believes the player can play a big role tomorrow.

Dynamos, who kicked off their 2018 campaign on a low note, have been playing well of late having picked up seven points in their last three games while Tshilamoya have known no victory over the same number of games but coach Madinda Ndlovu on Thursday told the media that they are not prepared to disappoint their supporters anymore with another loss this Sunday.

“We are not prepared to disappoint our supporters again this weekend, yes we might be coming in as underdogs against a team that won last weekend while we lost. However, they played and beat Bulawayo City, not Highlanders,” said Ndlovu.

The Bulawayo giants are likely to start with the same team that began the proceedings when they played and eventually lost to Ngezi Platinum last weekend, hoping of course that Nigel Makumbe, who was a pale shadow of himself, will come to the party.

The usually brilliant Makumbe was found wanting on many occasions, losing possession and not chasing his opponent, in the processes putting unnecessary pressure on 19-year-old Mbongeni Ndlovu who was playing in the left back position.

Denzel Khumalo, who played a blinder in the game, is expected to continue from where he left in the department that has equally excellent players in Brian Banda and Adrian Silla.

Ever green MacClive Phiri will take care of business on the right back position with the hugely improved Charlton Siamalonga partnering star defender Peter Muduhwa in central defence.

Despite the goal that gifted Ngezi Platinum three points, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, arguably one of the best if not the best on the domestic scene this season, will guard the sticks for the Bulawayo giants.

Highlanders have to be wary of Ocean Mushure's overlapping forays from the left flank which often result in deadly crosses.