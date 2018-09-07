Lady Squanda dates Victoria Falls

By Leonard Ncube

Reformed self-styled queen of Zimdancehall Lady Squanda makes the long trip to Victoria Falls from Harare for a show at Comfort Pub and Grill tonight.

Born Sandra Gazi, Lady Squanda, who last year released an album, Reality, which chronicled her repentance from a controversial music life where she was involved in violent tiffs with other musicians, will perform songs from her new singles collection.

Show organiser, Fidelis Isaac, popularly known as DJ Fidel who will also share the stage with Lady Squanda, said music lovers will be in for a rare treat.

“Everything has been confirmed and we’re ready for the show. We’ll be arriving in Victoria Falls tomorrow (Friday) morning and fans must expect a good show because Squanda has more tunes,” he said.

“Fans should expect to hear Lady Squanda’s hit tracks as well as some new ones from her singles collection that was released three days ago.”

DJ Fidel said the singles collection was one to look forward to as Lady Squanda worked with a number of artistes including Tocky Vibes and Crystal as well as local and South African producers.

The Ndinovhaira hit-maker who has another singles collection, Ndapfidza, last played in the resort town two years ago. Over the past year, she has been rebuilding her life and career following a tiff with comedian-cum-chanter, Abra Skimbo.

Comfort Pub and Grill owner Nic Mukarati said they were looking forward to hosting the Zimdancehall musician as she will be the first female artiste to perform at their spot.

“We’re delighted to be hosting Lady Squanda and are looking forward to the show at our recently refurbished establishment,” he said. The Chronicle