Full list: Mnangagwa announces new cabinet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed 20 member Cabinet ministers and their deputies who will be sworn in on Monday.

The announcement of the Cabinet members was made by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda at State House today.

President Mnangagwa said he believes he has chosen the right team to head the ministries and is optimistic that they will deliver.

The Ministers are as follows:

Finance – Professor Mthuli Ncube

Defence – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri

Local Government – July Moyo

Foreign Affairs – SB Moyo

Public Service Sekesai Nzenza

Industry – Nqobizitha Ndlovu

Home Affairs – Cain Mathema

Higher Education – Amon Murwira

Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima

Lands, Agriculture – Perrance Shiri

Mines – Winston Chitando

Energy and Power Development – Jorum Gumbo

Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza

Information – Monica Mutsvangwa

ICT – Kazembe Kazembe

Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira

Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry

Health – Obadiah Moyo

Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi

Women Affairs – Sithembiso Nyoni