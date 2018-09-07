Full list: Mnangagwa announces new cabinet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed 20 member Cabinet ministers and their deputies who will be sworn in on Monday.
The announcement of the Cabinet members was made by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda at State House today.
President Mnangagwa said he believes he has chosen the right team to head the ministries and is optimistic that they will deliver.
The Ministers are as follows:
Finance – Professor Mthuli Ncube
Defence – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri
Local Government – July Moyo
Foreign Affairs – SB Moyo
Public Service Sekesai Nzenza
Industry – Nqobizitha Ndlovu
Home Affairs – Cain Mathema
Higher Education – Amon Murwira
Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima
Lands, Agriculture – Perrance Shiri
Mines – Winston Chitando
Energy and Power Development – Jorum Gumbo
Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza
Information – Monica Mutsvangwa
ICT – Kazembe Kazembe
Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira
Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry
Health – Obadiah Moyo
Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi
Women Affairs – Sithembiso Nyoni