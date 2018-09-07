Form 3 pupil arrested after garden sex

By Michelle Gwizi

Garden sex has landed a Form Three boy in trouble as he was been arrested for allegedly sleeping with his 14-year-old Form Two girlfriend.The accused appeared in court being charged with having sexual intercourse with his under-age girlfriend.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure remanded him out of custody on free bail to September 12 for plea recording.

Prosecuting, Mr McLean Ndlovu said: “On August 30 this year accused person went to the complainant’s house and asked her cousin to call his girlfriend for him.”

The two love birds proceeded to the complainant’s garden.

“Accused gave his girlfriend a jersey to sit on, fondled, kissed, undressed her before they had unprotected sex,” said the prosecutor.

“Complainant returned into the house late and her parents asked where she had been. She disclosed that she had been having sex outside with her boyfriend,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The court heard she told her mother what had happened because she had beaten her up thoroughly.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Bulawayo man was arrested for raping his 15-year-old step- daughter while his wife was away.

The accused was charged with aggravated indecent assault and rape.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure remanded him in custody to September 19 for plea recording.

The court heard the accused is a gardener and the complainant is unemployed, both of them stay in the same house in Matsheumhlophe suburb.

The magistrate told the accused that he could not be remanded out of custody unless an application for bail is approved.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said: “Sometime in July this year while complainant was cleaning the accused person’s bedroom he asked her if she had ever had sex and she said no.”

“Later the same day the accused asked complainant to bring him his cellphone in his bedroom. Accused fondled the stepdaughter’s breasts and inserted his fingers into her genitals. The complainant discovered she was bleeding when she got to her room but because of fear did not inform anyone,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Same month, complainant was asked to bring accused person’s phone in his bedroom, she took the phone to the accused who pushed her on the bed and raped her once,” said the prosecutor.

“The next month accused asked complainant to walk with him to his bedroom. Accused pushed her on the bed, she screamed and accused covered her mouth with his hand and raped her once,” he said.

The court heard complainant told her grandmother who informed the complainant’s mother and accompanied her to the police and reported the matter, leading to the accused person’s arrest. The Chronicle