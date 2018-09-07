All set for AFZ charity show

By Boniface Chimedza

All roads lead to the Borrowdale Race Course tomorrow for the glamorous Commander Airforce of Zimbabwe Charity Horse Race and Air Day. Several exciting activities , including horse races and helicopter drills are lined up for the day.

Musicians who will be part of the event include Suluman Chimbetu, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Freeman and Killer T.

The singers will take turns to entertain fans and spice up several activities that will make the day fun-filled.

The event is one of the multifaceted initiatives being undertaken by the Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) to bolster its efforts in ameliorating the lives of the underprivileged around the country.

Speaking to The Herald, AFZ public relations officer Squadron Leader Special Matarirano highlighted the uniqueness of this particular fundraising event, which he said would be a memorable event that caters for recreational needs for the individual as well as the family.

“This event is obviously unique in that we are availing our helicopter platforms to the public so that those who want to fly around the vicinity are given an opportunity to do so, be it as individuals, as friends or as a family, for a small fee of course,” said Matarirano.

Matarirano also confirmed that a well packaged entertainment program has been put in place, adding that in between the horse races there will be a lot to offer apart from the helicopter drills.

The packages for the helicopter drills have been split into two, mainly the individual fare, which is pegged at $50 and the family fare, which is $100.

The charges are time bound, with each helicopter drill lasting for 15 minutes.

Proceeds from the fundraising charity event will be channelled towards the funds which the AFZ is using to improve the lives of the disadvantaged in remote parts of the country.

“Basically this charity event is part of the multifaceted initiatives assisting us as the Airforce of Zimbabwe in mobilising resources to assist the disadvantaged people around the country with the necessities that they require,” Matarirano added.

Commander Airforce of Zimbabwe Charity Horse Race and Air Day is one of the four fundraising initiatives facilitated by the Air Force of Zimbabwe, which also include the Charity Dinner and Charity Golf. The Herald