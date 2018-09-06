Warriors face Congo in Brazzaville

By Allen Khumalo

The massive 2019 Total African Cup of Nations (Afcon) encounter between Congo and the Warriors in Brazzaville has been featured in SuperSport’s nine-match broadcast of match day two of the qualifiers on Sunday.

Football fanatics will get to watch the match live on SuperSport 9 from 4.15PM.

After winning their first tie against Liberia 3-0 through captain Knowledge Musona’s hat trick at the National Sports Stadium in June 2017, the Warriors will be aiming to bag another three points this weekend to set the early pace in the qualification campaign.

They, however, face a tricky trip to hostile Brazzaville for a meeting with the unpredictable Congo.

With the Zimbabwean squad marred by injuries for this encounter, the Warriors will have all to play for if they are to boost their chances of making it to the continental showpiece in Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe top Group G with three points on goal difference, following their 3-0 win over Liberia in their opening qualifier.

The group also comprises the Democratic Republic of Congo, who are second after beating Congo Brazzaville 3-1 in their opening fixture of the campaign.

With two teams from the group set to qualify for the Afcon finals next year, a win for Zimbabwe in Brazzaville will enhance their chances of making it to Cameroon.

The Warriors are in camp and will continue with their preparations in Harare ahead of their departure tomorrow.

They will arrive in Congo on Saturday ahead of the match on Sunday. Chronicle