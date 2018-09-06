UK wellwisher revamps Mpilo ward

By Thandeka Moyo

Mpilo Central Hospital has refurbished a ward that had not been renovated since 1957 when the institution was built, after receiving a donation from Dumi International Aid.

The UK based organisation founded by Dumisani Moyo- a Zimbabwean philanthropist based in the Diaspora- specialises in funding developmental projects in Africa.

The organisation renovated Ward B6, a male ward for patients suffering from infectious diseases by replacing all ablution facilities, replacing sluice kit, curtains and cutlery.

Part of the facelift included the painting of the whole ward and purchase of state of the art trolleys, beds, linen and equipment for the ward.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the hospital on Monday, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Gibson Mhlanga said the facelift was going to help the hospital provide quality healthcare.

“The old systems that have been replaced belong to 1957 when this hospital was built. Some of the systems had become so old and obsolete to a point that they were not only malfunctioning but had become dangerous to patients,” he said.

Dr Mhlanga commended the organisation for complementing Government’s programmes.

“The collaboration that we see between Dumi International Aid and the other hospitals should be a challenge to other potential donors. Mpilo is indeed our hospital and I hope everyone will get to a point where they feel obliged to help the institution develop,” added Dr Mhlanga.

Mr Moyo said he was happy to have partnered Mpilo Central Hospital in giving hope to the people of Bulawayo.

“The infectious ward was deplorable and we were concerned that it did not provide a conducive environment for recovery.

“We mobilised resources and got volunteers who did most of the work and we are happy that patients in this ward will now have access to world class hospital facilities,” said Mr Moyo.

He said Zimbabweans were capable of fixing their problems and extended gratitude to Chicken Inn, ZB Bank and Halsted for contributing towards the refurbishment of the ward. The Chronicle