Tuku is my father Zahara

South African songbird Zahara has described superstar Oliver Mtukudzi as a father figure. Zahara was in the country over the weekend for the annual Solo Festival that was held at superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s imposing Pakare Paya Arts Centre in Norton.

The songstress posted a photo of hers with the veteran singer on Twitter and captioned it, “With my father @TukuOfficial.”

In a show of respect to the legendary Katekwe musician, Zahara came to the country for the festival straight from her tour of the United States of America.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Solo Fest, Zahara said it was an honour to be part of the event.

“Mtukudzi became my father before he even knew it. I have just arrived from my tour of USA but I said I have to be part of this event; It was not possible for me to miss such an opportunity and honour,” she said.

This resulted in several of her followers calling for a collaboration between them.

The Loliwe singer has performed in the country on a number of occasions, building a following among the locals.

On Saturday, Zahara delivered a performance that her followers described as a “killer performance”. She performed a rendition of the late South African songstress Brenda Fassie’s all-time hit Vulindlela much to the appreciation of her fans.

Real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, Zahara rose to stardom in 2011 thanks to debut studio album Loliwe which went platinum in 13 days and double platinum after 17 days, selling over 100 000 copies in South Africa. Daily News.