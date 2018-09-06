Teenager kidnapped, gang-raped over five days

By Michelle Gwizi

A mentally challenged 13-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and gang raped for five days. Mthokozisi Phiri (31) of Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo and an accomplice, who is still at large, allegedly kidnapped and abused the teenager in November last year.

Phiri pleaded not guilty to rape before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere who remanded him out of custody on free bail to September 11 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said: “In the month of November last year at around 7PM, the complainant, who is mentally challenged, approached Phiri and his friend seeking 50 cents for bus fare.

“In response Phiri asked complainant to accompany them to his house to get the money. When they arrived the complainant was offered a seat. Phiri and his friend dragged her to a bed, forcibly undressed and raped her giving each other turns”.

The court heard how as they were giving each other turns to rape her, one would be holding the complainant’s hands.

“Phiri and his friend kept the complainant for five days at Phiri’s place of residence where on each day they would take turns to rape her,” said Mr Manyiwa.

He said the duo released the complainant after five days and she met a well wisher who took her to the police.

The police contacted the complainant’s grandmother who took her back to Ingutsheni Hospital.

“On November 20 last year, the nurse who was on duty, Ms Farrenca Maseko, observed that the complainant had been abused and revealed the matter to the Sister-in-Charge who reported the matter to the police,” said Mr Manyiwa.

Phiri was arrested and the other accused is still at large.

The complainant’s grandmother said she was not aware her grandchild was missing as she thought she was at Ingutsheni Hospital. Chronicle