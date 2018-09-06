Murder over puppy in Tsholotsho

By Whinsley Masara

A man from Tsholotsho has been arrested for allegedly killing a colleague during a misunderstanding over ownership of a puppy.

Villagers apprehended Bhekimpilo Ncube (25) of Malilahunda village, under Chief Gampu, soon after he committed the crime.

Ncube allegedly struck Emmanuel Moyo (23) twice on the head with a log for claiming that the puppy belonged to him.

He fell to the ground and died on the spot.

The incident occurred at around 5PM on Tuesday.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm the arrest of a suspect who allegedly committed murder at around 5PM on Tuesday in Tsholotsho. Villagers apprehended him and surrendered him to the police and he is in custody,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said investigations into the matter were underway and the body of the deceased was conveyed to Tsholotsho District Hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem in Bulawayo.

“We continue to appeal to the public to desist from violence which has resulted in endless cases of murder and serious injuries. Recently, we received cases of murder and attempted murder over petty issues, things which are not at all worth losing lives over, such as murder over bath soap, a dog, a shovel, a knife, $1 and beer. Actually nothing is worth killing anyone for.

“As police, our biggest mandate is to safeguard human lives and surely, for us to record lives lost over such small issues is unworkable. People need to change their behaviour and value human life,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

Ward 11 councillor Mr Jonathan Ndlovu said the rate of murder in his ward was becoming worrisome.

“It is becoming worrying for us to record murder cases on a weekly basis by our own children, the youths, whom younger ones should be looking upon to.

“I blame all this on drug and alcohol abuse which has become a form of entertainment for the dozens of unemployed youths. These two were, however, coming from work at one villager’s homestead where they had been doing brick moulding.

“A misunderstanding ensured while they were at work, and the two continued to argue as they walked home. The saddest part is that they argued over ownership of a puppy and unfortunately, it ended tragically,” he said.

“In partnership with other community leaders, we are yet to meet and address the community over the increased cases of murder and assaults.”

In June, Givemore Gumbo of Thula village, within the same ward in Tsholotsho, fatally struck his mother, Senzeni Moyo (60), during a misunderstanding over sadza and she died on the spot.

He struck her several times all over her body attack, with a log until she collapsed and died.

The suspect was said to have allegedly threatened to kill at least one family member upon his arrival from a beer drink at a local bar.

In July, a Form Three pupil also from Tsholotsho was arrested for attempted murder over bath soap.

He struck his cousin twice in the head with a spade before further thumping her with a knobkerrie all over the body. The Chronicle