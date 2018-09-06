Miss Beitbridge prepares for Miss Tourism Zim finale

By Thupeyo Muleya

Recently crowned Miss Beitbridge, Rutendo Mukandatsama (19), has started preparing for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals scheduled for Bulawayo on September 22 where she will be representing Matabeleland South province.

The model’s spokesperson and mentor Miss Vanessa Mbedzi said she was working hard and was confident of bringing the prestigious crown home.

“We’re working on getting her into good shape and the right mindset ahead of one of the biggest events on the entertainment calendar in the county.

“She’s reading a lot and following current affairs with keen interest. This will help put her at ease when she meets the judges and speaks on stage,” Mbedzi said.

“Ruvimbo is keeping herself fit by eating well and working out. She’s practising her stage walk every day something that is boosting her confidence and eliminating nervousness.”

Other than perfecting her catwalk, Mbedzi said the model was working on several projects including working closely with charities in the border town to uplift youths.

Mukandatsama was crowned Miss Beitbridge at a colourful event held at Purple Heart Hall in the border town in April where she shrugged off competition from seven others. Amanda Makate (17) was crowned first princess, Miss Talent and People’s Choice while Carolis Moyo (17) and Samukeliso Nyathi (23) were crowned second princess and Miss Personality respectively. Chronicle