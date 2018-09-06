Man stabs 3 in beer brawl

By Babbington Machingura

A 28 –year- old gold miner from Shurugwi has been slapped with a five year jail sentence after he stabbed three villagers with an Okapi knife over a misunderstanding over the sharing of traditional beer during a communal ceremony.

Elton Munyariwa of village Chigumbu under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing attempted murder charges.

Munyariwa was convicted against his own plea of not guilty to the charge after a full trial.

Passing the sentence, Mrs Msipa condemned Munyariwa’s violent actions saying he was a danger to society.

She said witnesses told the court that Munyariwa stabbed three people including the complainant that day over traditional beer.

The magistrate said his actions warranted a custodial sentence.

“Your actions were unwarranted as you disturbed the other villagers who were enjoying their beer and your actions put the complainant’s life at risk. You stabbed two other people and therefore you deserve a custodial sentence. You are sentenced to six years in prison of which one year is suspended on condition of good behaviour,” she said.

It was the State case that on June 10 last year, Munyariwa was part of villagers who were attending a communal collaboration ceremony (nhimbe/ilima) which was held at Mahachi homestead.

The court heard that Munyariwa had a confrontation with the complainant, Mr Justice Chingwere whom he accused of taking part in the drinking of traditional beer when he had not participated in the ceremony earlier on.

During the heated confrontation, Munyariwa drew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Chingwere several times on the stomach.

Fellow villagers who were present ferried Mr Chingwere to Shurugwi General Hospital where he was treated.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Munyariwa’s arrest.

The other two villagers allegedly stabbed by Munyariwa did not report him to the police.

Mr Kelvin Guveya appeared for the State. Chronicle