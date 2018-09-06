‘Man offers 14 year-old girl 50c after rape’

By Lisa Mangena

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo was yesterday arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14 year old girl after promising to give her 50 cents.

The minor allegedly asked for money from Thembelani Phiri to shave her head.

A court heard she approached Phiri after failing to locate her uncle whom she had visited in Nkulumane from Makokoba suburb.

Phiri pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a minor before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube and was remanded in custody to today.

Prosecuting Mr Kenneth Shava told the court that on September 2 at around 10AM, the minor proceeded to Mambo Beer Garden where she asked for 50 cents from Phiri.

The court heard that Phiri demanded sex from her in exchange for the money.

“The two went to Phiri’s house and had sex. After the intercourse she asked for the money and Phiri told her he did not have hard cash,” said Mr Shava.

Phiri took the minor back to the beer garden where he claimed he wanted to swipe something so that he gives her the money.

Phiri bought some biscuits and two fizzy drinks.

They further proceeded to the shopping centre where Phiri intended to buy a battery for a cellphone he had given the minor.

The court heard that the two went back to Phiri’s house and spent the night there.

Phiri again had sex with the juvenile at night before releasing her in the morning.

“The minor walked to Makokoba as she had not been given the money she had asked for. Her father asked where she had spent the night,” said Mr Shava.

She told him everything that had happened the previous day and her father took her to the police station where a report was filled. The Chronicle