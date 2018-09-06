Madlela speaks to football fans ahead of Bosso vs DeMbare

By Bongani Ndlovu

Madlela Skhobokhobo has called for peace this Sunday when two of Zimbabwe’s football giants Highlanders and Dynamos clash at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The much awaited match that was postponed twice will finally take place on Sunday with eager football fans set to throng Emagumeni to watch their favourite teams play.

Madlela’s calls come at a time when the previous match at the same venue last year ended in the first half as missiles rained on the pitch due to a contentious decision by second assistant referee Thomas Kusosa.

Speaking outside the Highlanders Football Club house, Madlela Skhobokhobo pleaded with supporters to come out in their numbers.

“I implore every supporter to fill up Barbourfields stadium to the brim. We should go there to support the team of the nation, Highlanders, Bosso Ngenkani.

“The slogan doesn’t mean we should beat people up with fists, but we shall beat them on the field of play,” said Madlela Skhobokhobo.

The musician said there was no need for violence at the match as football was a sport that people should enjoy while being entertained.

“Please people, let’s support the team and not to beat up Dynamos supporters. Let’s not throw missiles on the field of play. Also, let’s not drink injengu (illicit spirits) and end up seeing people standing precariously on advertising boards risking their lives and leading to violent behaviour.”

The artiste, who is the OneFusion Southern brand ambassador, said supporters should realise that both teams are sponsored by one backer, NetOne.

“People should realise that Bosso and DeMbare are rivals on the football pitch only, but are supported by OneFusion. This is how it’s supposed to be, that outside football we’re one people who love each other as human beings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madlela Skhobokhobo has set a target to sell 20 000 copies of his new DVD and album that was launched in Gwanda last week. Titled Majazana, the album costs R50. Chronicle