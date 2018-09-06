Lady Storm makes strides in music

She hogged the limelight as the main character on a video of Jah Prayzah’s song “Eriza”. She had been in the industry for a long time and active in dance circles as Lady Storm, but most people did not know her. Born Lyn Magodo, the talented artiste became a marvel to watch on “Eriza” video and stole the hearts of many admirers because of her style.

She has been consistent in her dance sector, periodically testing her voice in music. Now, Lady Storm has decided to make strides in the music industry through a debut album titled “Tisvikewo”.

Tonight she will take the album to fans to check their response at an event titled “Review Party” at Red Café. She will share the stage with Simba the Lion who is also pushing his latest album titled “Hossana”.

Lady Storm said she will present most of the songs on the album to get feedback from her fans before coming up with the final product.

“The songs are done, but we will take our listeners’ suggestions if there is need for improvements or adjustments.

“I will also take the opportunity to test songs from my next album. We have 14 songs that are ready and we will have two albums in a row. The first album will be released at the end of October and the second album will come next year,” said Lady Storm.

In addition to presenting the album to the people, Lady Storm and her group will present their dance act on stage.

They are likely to do a joint act with Simba the Lion who has been doing numerous live shows since launching his album recently.

He said he is glad to return to Red Café after having a similar album review party at the venue.

“We got a good response when we did our album review party at the place. It is a good idea that Lady Storm is going to the party before releasing her album. Many artistes have benefited from the platform and we are glad to support her on her mission.” The Herald