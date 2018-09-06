Inmate tells wife to move on

By Adoration Bizure

A 54-YEAR OLD convict who was sentenced to life in prison is hoping that his wife would find a new husband and move on with her life.John Vhera, who has been behind bars for the past 19 years, said though he finds it hard to imagine his wife Stabile Mudhuveko being intimate with another man, letting her go was the right thing to do.

“As a man there are certain decisions that one has to make which should not be based on your feelings and one of the decisions I made is letting my wife go.

“I love her and I don’t even want to have thoughts of her with another man but letting her go was the best decision I made.

“I told her that she is now free to remarry any man whom she wants, though I am hoping that one day I would leave this place through Presidential amnesty.

“Stopping her from moving on is putting her in a prison which she doesn’t deserve.

“I am the one who deflowered her and she has always been a good wife and I just hope that the next man she gets will love and respect her like I did,” said John.

Narrating how he was arrested, John said he was convicted of murder but is still challenging conviction and sentence which was made 19 years ago.

“I was given a death penalty and the judgment was revisited and I am now sentenced to life in prison over a murder case which I am still contesting up to now.

“My charge should have been culpable homicide not murder because the person whom I stabbed with a knife died two days after the incident.

“I was wrong but I believe the sentence made on me was too harsh,” he said. H-Metro.