Incestuous ‘couple’ sentenced

An incestuos lust has earned two relatives a combined 74 months in prison after the other failed to pay an amount of money that had been agreed on.

Panashe Dhave, 21, who is alleged to have fallen in love with her uncle Pikitai Dhave, 29, was sentenced to an effective 400 hours of community service after a 24-month imprisonment sentence was suspended to nine months.

Pikitai on the other hand was sentenced to 30 months in prison of which 12 months were suspended and effectively he has to serve 18 months in prison.

According to State papers the “couple” fell in love in June 2018 and had consensual sexual intercourse twice after agreeing that Pikitai was going to give his niece a certain amount of money.

Upon failing to honour the agreement, Panashe was angered and went and opened a rape case against her uncle at Harare Central Police station on July 11, 2018.

Later, on August 9, 2018, Panashe then confessed that she had consented to having sexual intercourse with Pikitai and had not been raped, leading to the sentence of the two. Daily News.